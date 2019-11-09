For a while now, Akshay Kumar has been sharing the glimpses of his first-ever music video. On Saturday, the song titled “Filhaal” has finally released featuring Akshay and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon. Their chemistry in the video is something which is unmissable.

The lyrics of the songs have been penned by Jaani. Before releasing the song, Akshay had shared a poster of the song on his official Instagram handle where he announced the news of his upcoming romantic track. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Just few hours left for #Filhall, a song which touched my heart. Stay tuned, song out at 5 pm today! (sic).”

The music video starts with Akshay Kumar as a doctor, on call of a patient arriving at the emergency ward. He later finds out that it is his ex-lover played by Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon.

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to share the video. Alongside the video, he wrote, “After being in the industry for so long, I decided to make my music video debut because some things are better felt than explained. Presenting to you #Filhall! LINK IN BIO (sic).”

In the video, Nupur is seen donning simple yet gorgeous kurtas as she romances Akshay. The two share great chemistry and as the love story progresses eventually get separated due to family issues.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was injured on the sets on his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Mirror reported.

According to the reports, the actor sprained a muscle in his left arm. The physiotherapist taped the affected areas and Akki continued to shoot.” Akshay’s arm is seen taped in a video shared by him recently on Instagram. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you’ll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all (sic).”

Sooryavanshi has been shot in Mumbai, Bangkok and Hyderabad. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will feature Akshay in an action-packed finale with cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The film is set for a March 2020 opening.