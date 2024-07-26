‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ ft. Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao to stream on OTT; details inside

After captivating audiences in theaters, the film “Mr & Mrs Mahi” is set to make its digital debut. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao, the movie will start streaming on Netflix from July 26.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who gained acclaim with his debut film “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” “Mr & Mrs Mahi” promises to continue his streak of engaging storytelling. The film’s OTT release was announced via Instagram, where the streaming platform revealed the news with a vibrant poster. The caption excitedly proclaimed, “Their story is the ultimate match. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi are about to hit it straight to your screens, arriving at midnight on Netflix!”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor takes on a challenging role as Mahi, a doctor who transitions into cricket. Her dedication to this part involved nearly two years of intense training, reflecting her commitment to portraying the sport authentically. This role pushed her beyond her usual boundaries, showcasing her dedication to her craft.

The film is a notable collaboration, marking the second time Kapoor has worked with both director Sharan Sharma and co-star RajKummar Rao. The pair previously teamed up in the 2021 film “Roohi.” Their chemistry and individual performances have been widely praised, adding to the anticipation for this new project.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is set to appear in the upcoming action thriller “Ulajh,” directed by Sudhanshu Saria, known for his National Award-winning work. “Ulajh” features a strong cast, including Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, with Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in supporting roles. This film adds to Kapoor’s diverse portfolio, promising more of her versatile acting skills.

RajKummar Rao, on the other hand, is preparing for his role in the eagerly awaited horror-comedy “Stree 2.” This sequel is highly anticipated by fans, who are excited to see how Rao will once again blend humor and horror in this beloved franchise.

As “Mr & Mrs Mahi” makes its way to Netflix, audiences can look forward to an engaging story of personal and professional transformation, brought to life by a talented cast and crew.