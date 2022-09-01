Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri collabs with Abhishek Agarwal Arts for next project

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has given some really note-worthy cinema to the audience that gave a new vision to the nation. While the audience always waits to watch the next project from the visionary filmmaker, he finally brought an announcement of his collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal Arts to bring in stories rooted in Bharat and that contribute to Indic Renaissance.

While taking to his social media, the director shared a post with glimpses of his meeting with Mr. & Mrs. Tej Narain Agrawal, Indian film Producers, who has worked predominantly in Bollywood. He mentioned in the cation about the meeting writing –

“Taking our commitment forward with conviction, courage, and collaboration with @AbhishekOfficl. Blessed by Ganapati Bappa. And the people of Bharat.”

Moreover, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently took a break from his social media as he wants to concentrate on his upcoming projects. Having brought this announcement of his upcoming project, we can just wait to see yet another cinematic wonder from the visionary filmmaker.