Vivek Oberoi is on board with Shilpa and Siddharth in Rohit Shetty’s new cop series

Vivek Oberoi is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which has now gone digital. A few days back, we learnt that Shilpa Shetty has joined Sidharth Malhotra for the action thriller. The actor made the exciting announcement on his Instagram and talked about his ‘amazing role’. He also shared his experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty and wrote, “Charged to join the best force: “Indian Police Force” and be a super cop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro.

The filmmaker also took to social media and welcomed Vivek on board. He also dropped a picture of the actor, revealing his first look from the series. In the click, Vivek can be seen flaunting his intense avatar. He is dressed in the uniform as he holds a rifle in his arms. “Meet the most experienced senior officer of our squad. Welcome aboard Vivek!!!” Rohit Shetty wrote.

Rohit’s famous cop world includes ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn, ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh and ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar. Now, the latest additions to it are Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek.

The series is currently in the filming stage.