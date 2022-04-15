Time to work on ‘Delhi Files’, says Vivek Agnihotri

Delhi Files: The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri was a massive hit on big screens. The film featured Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles and was released in theatres on March 11. The narrative of the film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

However, now director Vivek Agnihotri is ready to make his next film, ‘The Delhi Files’. Taking to his social media handle he announced this news. He preambles it with another that said: “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For the last 4 yrs, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.”

