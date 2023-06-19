Viral videos of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya wedding

Karan Deol got married To Drisha Acharya who was his longtime girlfriend on June 18 During this, many pictures and videos are circulating on social media and fans are mesmerised by the beautiful couple’s pictures. Videos show many big stars attending the wedding and the reception.

Video of Karan Deol with his father Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Superstar Dharmendra dancing ‘Baaraat’

Shatrughan Sinha also attended the wedding ceremony of Karan Deol. Heartwarming pictures and videos of Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra are getting viral.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, Prem Chopra, Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and Subhash Ghai among others who attended the grand reception at Taj.

Beautiful dance performed by Sunny Deol and Karan Deol