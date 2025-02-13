‘Superboys of Malegaon’ trailer: Unbelievable tale of dreams and determination

The much-anticipated trailer for ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ has finally released, offering a glimpse into a story that is both heartwarming and inspiring.

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in leading roles.

Inspired by real events, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ follows the journey of Nasir Shaikh, a young man from the small town of Malegaon, who dreams of making films with his friends despite facing numerous obstacles.

The trailer highlights their struggle to bring their cinematic vision to life, battling financial constraints and a lack of resources. It shows how these friends, determined to tell their story, turn their passion into a reality.

Farhan Akhtar shared the trailer on Instagram, expressing his excitement for the project. “As filmmakers, our goal has always been to create stories that resonate with audiences in India and beyond,” he said. Zoya Akhtar, co-producer under Tiger Baby, added, “This film is a celebration of the human need to create, no matter the circumstances. The love ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ has received at international screenings shows how universal this desire is.”

Before its release, the film has already traveled to several prestigious global film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the BFI London Film Festival, and the Red Sea Film Festival, where it received praise from both critics and audiences for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is ready to release on February 28, 2025, in India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.