Mukul Dev passes away at 54; the film industry remembers the actor

Actor and model Mukul Dev passed away on May 23 at the age of 54. Over his career, Dev appeared in several projects. Time and again, he demonstrated versatility and skill with his roles. Following his sudden demise, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember the late actor.

Following the actor’s death, the film fraternity took a moment to remember Mukul Dev. Sharing a picture, Manoj Bajpayee wrote a few words for the late actor. “It is impossible to put into words what I am feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan (my love)…until we meet again. Om Shanti.” The two actors shared the screen in the 1996 film, ‘Dastak.’

Sonu Sood also wished peace for the late actor. He penned, “RIP Mukul bhai. You were a gem. Will always miss you. Stay strong, Rahul Dev (Mukul Dev’s brother) bhai.” Arshad Warsi also penned a heartfelt note for Dev. He wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Mukul Dev. I was really fond of him. He was a friend, colleague, a wonderful person with a beautiful soul. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Vindu Dara Singh shared a clip with Mukul Dev. Remembering the actor, he wrote, “Rest in peace, my brother Mukul Dev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and Son Of Sardaar 2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall laughing!” Moreover, Neil Nitin Mukesh also took a moment to pay his respects to Dev. “Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to Rahul Dev, Mugdha Godse (Mukul Dev’s sister-in-law) and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. Om Shanti.”

Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing ! pic.twitter.com/oyj4j7kqGU — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 24, 2025



Tushaar Kapoor and Deepshika Nagpal also took to social media to write kind words and wish peace for the late actor.

