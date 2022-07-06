Vikrant Rona’s musical wonder ‘Lullaby’ by Anup Bhandari has released

The most awaited Hindi version of the song Lullaby from the film Vikrant Rona is out now. After successfully launching the Hindi trailer of Vikrant Rona, the makers have dropped the song ‘Lullaby’.

Sung by Vijay Prakash, and originally composed and written by Anup Bhandari, the song went live at 5:02 Pm.

This latest song from the magical playlist of Vikrant Rona is a soulful number. Its lyrics, vocals, and music have touched the souls of the listeners in the Kannada version. After long anticipation of its release, the Hindi version has gone live today. The theme of the song is dedicated to the beautiful relationship of a father and daughter.



Check out the song here:





Vikrant Rona’s iconic number Ra Ra Rakkamma has taken the internet by storm. The song is highly appreciated nationwide and the cybernauts have gone gaga over it. The video of the song starring Jacqueline Fernandez is yet to be released and is considered to be just another vivacious performance from her end.

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.