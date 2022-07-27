Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona employeed more than 800VFX Artists

Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is all set to release in theaters. The film seems to be a very promising visually appealing film as it has used more than 800 VFX artists to create the world of Vikrant Rona in 3D. The makers brought together the best VFX artists to execute the visual wonder that Vikrant Rona is. In order to perfect the scenes, the makers rehashed and planned the scenes over and again.

Vikrant Rona is said to be the biggest 3-D experience in Indian cinema.

Talking about the same, the lead actor Kichcha Sudeepa says “ The use of VFX is incredible. It was more of a learning experience for me. The visuals are very appealing and the fans will enjoy watching the film”.

Talking about the same, director Anup Bhandari says “The scale of the film is very big and there were a lot of parallax shots in the film that were tailor-made for 3D. It is an experience that I am confident people will really enjoy”.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India the film is releasing worldwide in 3D on July 28. It is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. It will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.