Vijay Varma: Transition from Bharat Tyagi to Captain Devi Sharan feels surreal

Vijay Varma’s year has been nothing short of extraordinary. Having dazzled audiences with his performances in “Murder Mubarak” and “Mirzapur,” he now stars as Captain Devi Sharan in the highly anticipated series “IC814: The Kandahar Hijack.” The show, which premiered globally on Netflix on August 29, 2024, has been met with critical acclaim, and portrayal of Vijay Varma as the determined and resilient pilot Devi Sharan has become a focal point of the conversation.

Reflecting on his journey, Vijay Varma describes the transition from his previous role as Bharat Tyagi to his current portrayal of Captain Devi Sharan as both surreal and fulfilling. “It’s overwhelming and humbling to see the positive response to IC814,” he shared in a recent interview. “The shift from Bharat Tyagi to Captain Devi Sharan feels surreal and rewarding. It’s not just about the roles; it’s about growth and evolution with every character.”

“IC814: The Kandahar Hijack” is a gripping Hindi-language crime thriller drama that delves into the harrowing 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and written by Adrian Levy and Trishant Srivastava, the series dramatizes the real-life events with a compelling narrative. Produced by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray under the banners of Matchbox Shots and Benaras Mediaworks, the show features an impressive ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy alongside Varma.