Vijay Varma Thrilled for Debut Tamil Film ‘Suriya 43’

Actor Vijay Varma expresses his excitement about his first Tamil film, ‘Suriya 43,’ which stars Suriya Sivakumar and Dulquer Salmaan.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vijay shared the motion poster announcement, captioning it with, “My debut Tamil film… I couldn’t have asked for a better team. So excited * @sudha_kongara.”

In his Instagram feed, he also wrote, “Here we go! Happy to be a part of #Suriya43 alongside such talented individuals. Let’s make it epic.”

Upon sharing his upcoming project, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with their enthusiasm.

One user welcomed him, saying, “Welcome to the Tamil cinema industry.”

“Welcome to the South,” another user expressed.

And another commented, “Wow, this is the best news. You, Suriya, and Dulquer, my God. Can’t wait.”

Suriya Sivakumar announced his next project, ‘Suriya 43,’ on Thursday, with Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.

Suriya took to ‘X’ and wrote, “Dear all, we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again, in a @gvprakashmusical, his 100th! SO looking forward to working with my brother @dulQuer & the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarma. Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film! #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian #Suriya43.”

Dulquer also announced the project on Instagram, captioning the video with, “An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team.”

Suriya and Sudha Kongara are reuniting for ‘Suriya 43,’ following their 2020 film ‘Soorarai Pottru,’ which earned Suriya a National Award for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s last appearance was in the movie ‘Jaane Jaan,’ which received a positive response and featured Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Jaane Jaan’ also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

Vijay Varma’s upcoming projects include Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and the highly anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3.’ (ANI)

