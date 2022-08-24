Vijay Varma on taking up negative characters like Hamza

Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for this year after leaving us super impressed with his impeccable performances as Hamza in ‘Darlings’ and an exciting lineup ahead too. While his latest must have got him a wave of hate in his DMs for playing such a negative character, the quintessential gray guy of Bollywood opens up on taking up roles like these.

In a recent interview with a leading portal he shares,_”Jab is tarah ke kirdar mere pass ate hai, aur mujhe pata hai ki koi jaldi se ye role karega nahi, meri age bracket me jo actor’s hai,_ they will not jump on this character and therefore I feel like there is a great window and opportunity for me to kind of make my mark. I will do something that is dangerous and that is not conventionally a stepping stone to lead to where you want to be.”

He adds, “I want to do a bigger part, I want to do main parts because I have done the journey of doing smaller parts and earning my right to be here and the audiences are going with me and somehow the directors are loving what I am doing. So I feel like why should I be my own obstacle in this journey.”

While Vijay’s character of Hamza has brought a wave of hatred into his DMs, it only goes on to show how much the audience loved his performance. He has been hailed by critics and audiences everywhere earning himself the new moniker of ‘Versatile Varma’.

With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.