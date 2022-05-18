Vijay Varma on shooting in Darjeeling for his next by Sujoy Ghosh

The actor to watch out for the year, Vijay Varma has been consistently traveling places for multiple exciting projects in his lineup. The actor is currently shooting in Darjeeling for his upcoming project with Sujoy Ghosh starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

While speaking about his wonderful shooting experience in the hill station Vijay shares “Darjeeling is such a beautiful beautiful place, with an old-world charm, its a peaceful getaway. Kareena, Jaideep, and I are having a blast shooting here, and honestly, we are just lucky to be escaping the heatwave and enjoying the pleasant weather of this city and of course, their momos.”

“The fog really makes it tough to shoot or commute on some days but all in all it’s providing the perfect mood and setup for this thriller.. it is definitely an experience of a lifetime” he further adds.

Recently the actor also took to his social media to share images from Darjeeling with mesmerizing scenic views from the hill station. With images of the foggy street and his cool style, the actor captioned it as –

“Darjeeling journal

#NoFilter”

Besides the Sujoy Ghosh project, Devotion of Suspect X, Vijay Varma’s interesting lineup also includes ‘Darlings’ opposite Alia Bhatt, the web series, ‘Dahaad’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena.