Vijay Varma inspired Meme fest after release of ‘Darlings’ teaser

The highly anticipated trailer of the Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt starrer, Darlings dropped recently and the internet is all about it! From critics to the audience, everyone has been hailing the teaser and showing excitement for the trailer. Until then, Vijay’s glimpses from the teaser have inspired a meme fest on social media platforms.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a few of the relatable memes that have been doing the rounds on the internet. He captioned it with the emoji and mentioned Darlings.

Vijay Varma has given several iconic characters for the audience to remember him by. His character Sasya from ‘She’ is one of the most loved characters and his first meme about Sasya had fans raving about how they truly missed him in season 2. Showering their love for Sasya, many took to the comments and wrote – “I wanted Sasya to be there till the end! Sasya is the character which made me love you!”, “Want to see you in S3″, “The first slide is an EMOTION!! Sasya’s character was the hit machine for the show!” and many many more.

The impactful actor who shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt in their 2019 release Gully Boy, will be seen opposite the actress for the first time with Darlings.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma also has an interesting lineup such as Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha by Reema Kagti, and Sumit Sexana entitled next along with the fan favorite, Mirzapur 3.