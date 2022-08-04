Vijay Varma impresses with the moonwalk amidst ‘Darlings’ promotion

Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for this year with some really exciting films lined up in his kitty and one of those super interesting projects is ‘Darlings’ which will be hitting the OTT screens from 5th August. In a recent interview, the actor was seen showing off one of his hidden talents when asked by costar Alia.

The lead team of ‘Darlings’ including Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew was seen attending an event in Delhi for the promotion of their upcoming film, where Vijay Varma was asked to sing as he reverted, “I can’t sing” and Alia added, “He can dance also very well. Moonwalk,” asking a shy Vijay to do the Moonwalk for the viewers leaving the crowd cheering for him. So the actor then got up and did it quite well, as seen in a video taken by a leading paparazzi handle.

The audience got to see Vijay’s hidden dancing talent for the first time when Alia revealed it at the event, winning a lot of cheering and hooting from the Darlings team and the audience present there when he performed the Moonwalk. This film is also Alia and Vijay’s first time opposite each other though they reunite as co-stars post ‘Gully Boy’.

Vijay’s lineup of exciting films also includes Devotion of Suspect X- With Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh, Mirzapur season 3, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha by Reema Kagti and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next along with Darlings.