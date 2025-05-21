Vidya Balan eyes complex roles, including therapist from ‘Adolescence’

Vidya Balan is in a fascinating space right now. After charming audiences in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ and delivering Diwali box-office success with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the powerhouse performer is ready to shift gears. And she has got some surprising inspirations on her radar.

In a recent chat with Deadline during the Cannes buzz, Vidya Balan opened up about the kind of roles that are catching her eye these days.

And it turns out, she’s got her heart set on complex characters with a dark, dramatic edge—plus, she wouldn’t mind flexing her funny bone either.

“I’d love to play the therapist in ‘Adolescence’,” she said, referencing the hit British psychological crime drama that has been making waves since its Netflix debut in March this year. “That’s on the top of my mind right now. I would love to do comedy, too.”

For those who haven’t tuned in yet, ‘Adolescence’ is the brainchild of Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, directed by Philip Barantini. The show follows the gripping case of a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller, arrested after a schoolgirl’s murder.

Each episode is shot in a single, continuous take—a storytelling style that’s earned it rave reviews and even landed it at the top of the UK’s Barb Audiences ratings, a first for a streaming show.

Vidya’s dream role? The therapist in the series, a character known for navigating intense emotional terrain. “It’s such layered writing. I’d absolutely love to dive into something like that,” she shared.

But Vidya isn’t only about heavy dramas. She also confessed her admiration for ‘The Regime’, HBO’s dark political satire where Kate Winslet plays a dictatorial European leader teetering on the edge of absurdity. “I absolutely loved Kate Winslet in ‘The Regime’,” Vidya said, beaming. “I also love the work Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are doing.”

Clearly, the actor has an appetite for roles that blur the line between emotional depth and sharp wit.

It’s no surprise that she’s taking cues from some of the boldest women in Hollywood. In many ways, Vidya has always been a rule-breaker in Indian cinema. She is unafraid to pick unconventional roles—from the unstoppable ‘Kahaani’ to the heartfelt ‘Tumhari Sulu’.

Her last outing, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, saw her in romantic comedy alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Directed by debutant Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film received praises for its mature, modern take on love and relationships.