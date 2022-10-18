Vicky Kaushal wraps up the shoot for ‘Sam Bahadur’

Actor Vicky Kaushal shares a note as the shooting for his biographical-war-thriller film ‘Sam Bahadur’ comes to an end.

The actor took it to his social media and posted a few pictures with the crew members of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky captioned the post as, “After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities… it’s a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the बहादुरs!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAMबहादुर !!!”

Vicky Kaushal also shared a ‘shoutout’ story for the director of the film Meghna Gulzar and called her “Humari Sabse Bahadur Fauji”.

Vicky Kaushal will share the screen with actress Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the movie.

‘Sam Bahadur’ is directed by Meghna Gulzaar and written by the collaborative efforts of her with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. The movie is based on the life of Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Sam Manekshaw.

The release date for ‘Sam Bahadur’ has not been announced yet.