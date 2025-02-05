Vicky Kaushal on being the ‘ideal husband’ to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal balances every role with perfection, be it being an actor or the ideal husband. His and Katrina Kaif’s relationship gives fans major couple goals. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his period film ‘Chhaava.’ Ahead of it, he talks about balancing his personal and professional life. Moreover, Kaushal talks about being the ideal husband to Katrina.

During his conversation with Pinkvilla, Kaushal was asked about how it balances it all. To this, the ‘Raazi’ actor replied, “Firstly, main jo hun main apne parivaar ki wajah se hun. (I am who I am because of my family).”

Vicky Kaushal then talked about the crucial role his family plays in his success. “Unki parvarish, unka pyaar, unka support na ho toh forget all these big films and everything, mere se itna kaam bhi nahi ho payega. (Without their upbringing, love, and support, forget all these big films; I wouldn’t even be able to do a little bit of work). Because of that peace of mind, encouragement, and support at home, I can do what I do to the best of my capability.”

The actor iterated that his family always trumps everything else for him. “For me, my family, my home is primary. Everything comes after that—be it films or anything else. So that has always been a constant. I derive my inspiration, my strength, everything from there. Woh mere liye bahut matter karta hai. (That matters a lot to me).”

When probed about being an ‘ideal husband,’ Kaushal rebuffed the notion saying that there is no such thing. “As there is no such concept of being an ideal man. There is no such concept of being an ideal husband, or an ideal son, or an ideal brother. We keep evolving, we keep learning, we keep building our relationships. And that’s what we all are doing.”

In ‘Chhaava,’ Vicky stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The highly awaited period film is going to hit theatres on February 14. Moving ahead, the actor also has ‘Love and War’ in the pipeline.