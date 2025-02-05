Test: Madhavan, Siddharth, Nayanthara unite for cricket drama

Actor R. Madhavan is all ready for an exciting year ahead, with multiple projects in his pipeline: one of the most anticipated among them is ‘Test’, a Tamil-language sports drama that brings together a stellar cast, including Siddharth, Nayanthara, and Meera Jasmine.

The teaser, unveiled on Monday, opens with Siddharth in the role of a cricketer, setting the stage for an intense drama.

As the teaser unfolds, Madhavan and Nayanthara’s characters are introduced, hinting at an emotional and gripping storyline that intertwines sports with real-life challenges.

Speaking about the film, the makers shared in a statement, “Life is a game! TEST is a story that mirrors the drama of life and the battles we face, much like the intensity of sports. We are thrilled to have an ensemble cast of R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine, who bring depth and emotion to their roles. This is a story about love, dreams, aspirations, and choices—all woven into the world of cricket. We are excited to collaborate with Netflix to bring this powerful narrative to audiences worldwide.”

Directed by S. Sashikanth, ‘Test’ marks his directorial debut. He co-wrote the script with Suman Kumar and produced it alongside Chakravarthy Ramachandra under YNOT Studios.

The film also marks Meera Jasmine’s return to Tamil cinema after a decade-long break.

Shot primarily in Chennai and Bengaluru, ‘Test’ wrapped up its production in January 2024. The film boasts music composed by Shakthisree Gopalan, cinematography by Viraj Singh Gohil, and editing by T. S. Suresh.

Madhavan recently announced another film, ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, a romantic drama featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The story follows the journey of Shrirenu Tripathi (Madhavan), a Sanskrit teacher, and Madhu Bose (Shaikh), a French professor, as their worlds collide in unexpected ways.