Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Celebrate Their First Karva Chauth

Since last year Bollywood has witnessed many weddings and this Karva Chauth is the first one for many of our lovely Bollywood Couples. Here’s the first Karva Chauth celebration of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on 9 December 2021, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends in Rajasthan.

She, like all married Hindu women, was dressed up for the auspicious occasion. She chose to wear a lovely watermelon pink saree with a floral blouse. She completed her ethnic ensemble with red bangles and sindoor.

Katrina took to Instagram to share a few photos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her husband and in-laws.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Fans expressed their awe in the comment section whereas other celebrities wished the beautiful couple

Priyanka Chopra commented on the post saying “Congratulations so beautiful ”

While Karisma Kapoor wished the couple saying, “Happy 1st Karvachauth ✨❤️”