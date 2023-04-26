Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who was under treatment after suffering a heart attack, passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The 76-year-old actor collapsed on Monday while attending a football tournament at Kalikavu in Malappuram District as its chief guest. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Malappuram. But as the condition worsened, the actor was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Though the condition was stable on Tuesday, things started getting worse and he breathed his last on Wednesday.

Mamukoya, who debuted onscreen with the movie Anyarude Bhoomi (1979) walked straight into the hearts of the Malayali audience with his unique style of dialogue delivery and his Kozhikode dialect. He became famous for his role as Munshi in the movie ‘Dure Doore Oru Koodu Kootam’.

Mamukkoya’s notable films are Ramjirao Speaking, Thalayana Mantram, Subhayatra, Natotikat, His Highness Abdullah, Varavelp and Perumazakalam.

He won his first Kerala State Film Award for his role in Sathyan Anthikkad’s Innathe Chintha Visheyam.