Varun Tej starts shooting for his next project, VT12 in London

Varun Tej’s green lights the shoot of his next project, VT 12 in London.The makers dropped a cool video from the first day of the shoot that shows him geared up in work mode for this action entertainer.

The highlight of the video is when Varun is handling a variety of mean looking guns, setting the base for the high octane action sequences.

Varun is also a part of VT 13 that is based on the patriotism and valour of the Indian Airforce and their officers. With a slew of interesting projects ranging from action to national pride, Varun is on a roll!