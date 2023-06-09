Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony: Guests, outfits and more

In a joyous celebration, popular Telugu film actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi became engaged in Hyderabad on Friday. The engagement ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals from the industry, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela, and Varun’s uncle, the renowned megastar Chiranjeevi, among others.

To ensure privacy and preserve the element of surprise, the bride-to-be arrived at the engagement venue under tight security. She shielded her look from the paparazzi eagerly awaiting glimpses of the event, maintaining an air of anticipation and excitement surrounding her appearance.