Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony: Guests, outfits and more

In a joyous celebration, popular Telugu film actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi became engaged in Hyderabad on Friday. The engagement ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals from the industry, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela, and Varun’s uncle, the renowned megastar Chiranjeevi, among others.
To ensure privacy and preserve the element of surprise, the bride-to-be arrived at the engagement venue under tight security. She shielded her look from the paparazzi eagerly awaiting glimpses of the event, maintaining an air of anticipation and excitement surrounding her appearance.
After a prolonged period of speculation surrounding their relationship, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been rumored to be dating for quite some time. However, the couple had neither confirmed nor denied these rumors, keeping their relationship status under wraps. Finally, putting an end to the anticipation, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announced their engagement on Thursday. The news was shared with the public through their respective teams, bringing clarity and confirmation to their romantic connection. This announcement has undoubtedly delighted their fans and followers, who have eagerly awaited news of their relationship.
The wedding announcement read, “Two hearts, one love. Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together. Engagement: 9th June, 2023.”
In a heartwarming gesture, Varun Tej took to Instagram on this special day to share a series of delightful pictures featuring himself and his beloved partner Lavanya Tripathi. Expressing his affection, Varun captioned the post with the words, “Found my Lav.” Lavanya, reciprocating the love, shared the same set of pictures and captioned them, “Found my forever from 2016 to infinity,” followed by a red heart emoji. Their social media posts signify the depth of their bond and mark a beautiful milestone in their journey together, evoking joy and warm wishes from their fans and well-wishers.
According to sources, Lavanya Tripathi chose a classy and stunning outfit from designer Anita Dongre for the engagement ceremony. On the other hand, Varun Tej opted for a traditional ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani. Lavanya’s stylist, Ashwin Mawle, put in great efforts to ensure that the actress shines as the center of attention, leaving no stone unturned to enhance her appearance and make her the belle of the night.