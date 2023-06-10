In a private ceremony on Friday, actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows. The pair started sharing photos from their engagement on Instagram at midnight. They can both be seen flashing their engagement rings in the candid images. Varun donned a white kurta pyjama, while Lavanya wore a light green saree. She dressed it up with vintage jewellery and a loose bun in her hair.

For the past few weeks, rumours regarding Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement have been circulating. The couple is reportedly getting hitched later this year. The couple eventually got engaged recently, June 9, at Varun Tej’s opulent Hyderabad mansion. The modest ceremony was attended by their close friends and relatives. All of Allu and Mega’s relatives, who are cousins to Varun Tej, were present. Along with others, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaissnav Tej, and Allu Aravind attended the engagement.

Varun Tej posted some joyful photos from his engagement to Lavanya along with the message, “Found my Lav! @itsmelavanya (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Viewers, family, and friends respond to the couple’s photos.

Congratulations to you both, Lakshmi Rai remarked in response to Varun’s post. I’m wishing you happiness for the rest of your life. Congratulations, Ruhani Sharma wrote, “How adorable.” Heart emoticons were also used by Sundeep Kishan and Suniel Shetty in the comments section. In response to the message, Niharika Konidela threw hearts and nazar amulets.

Numerous compliments were left on Lavanya’s post as well. Congratulations were written by tennis champion Saina Nehwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Jaiswal Pragya remarked, “Many congratulations to you guys.” “At last, we have this official,” Avantika Mohan said. I adore you, Lavanya, and I am so happy right now because of this.