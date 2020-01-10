The makers of Street Dancer 3D unveiled the film’s new track titled “Dua Karo”. Featuring Varun Dhawan in shades of grey, the Arijit Singh number will remind many of Badlapur’s energetic track “Jee Karda”.

Despite that, the unpredictable combination of Punjabi rapper Bohemia and Arijit Singh with music by Sachin-Jigar bring out an eclectic mix of rap and a sad realization number.

Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle to share the video of the song on Thursday night.

A heartrending track “Dua Karo” has been written by Priya Saraiya.

The October actor captioned his post, “My most favourite song from #[email protected] @soulfulsachin I loveee this one thank u @iambohemia and #arjitsingh for ur voice and mainly @punitjpathakofficial our second song after chunar. Thank u @remodsouza sir for this opportunity and for keeping me calm and pure. @kuldeepshashi thank u sir and @bhushankumar for making sure we have this sound.”

Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the female lead in this multi-starrer drama, also shared the song on social media.

Hemled by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D has been creating much buzz ever since its trailer launched.

The recreation of the iconic “Muqabla” song also made headlines, which was followed by a “Garmi” song featuring Nora Fatehi, whose choreography was much appreciated.

Varun also shared a picture with Prabhu Deva on Instagram on Friday, which he captioned, “PRABHU DHAWAN.”

In the photograph, Varun dons a wig similar to the texture of Prabhu Deva’s hair.

In another photo, both are seen doing the “Muqabla” hook step.

View this post on Instagram PRABHU DHAWAN #muqabla A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:18am PST

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24 January 2020.