‘Vadh 2’ wraps up shoot with Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta

The cameras have officially stopped rolling on ‘Vadh 2’, and the energy on set has been nothing short of electric.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the seasoned stars who gave ‘Vadh’ its haunting heart, have just completed filming the spiritual sequel to their 2022 psychological thriller. Directed once again by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the project is backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner, Luv Films.

To mark the occasion, Luv Films dropped a behind-the-scenes picture that feels like a warm hug to fans of the original.

The candid shot shows Mishra, Gupta, and Sandhu huddled over the script, possibly locked in a deep creative moment. Captioning the photo, the production house wrote, “That’s a wrap on #Vadh2! Truly grateful for the memories created, the magic witnessed, and the incredible team that brought it all to life.”

For Sanjay Mishra, ‘Vadh’ wasn’t just a film—it was an experience that lingered. Speaking about wrapping up the sequel, the veteran actor shared, “Vadh stayed with us long after the release. To see it grow into something bigger is both humbling and thrilling. Working with Jaspal again reminded me of why I love storytelling—his direction adds soul to every frame.”

Neena Gupta echoed that sentiment with her own blend of grace and gratitude. “It’s not often you come across a story with such a distinct voice. Jaspal has a rare knack for finding truth in the tiniest of moments. Being part of this journey again feels like a gift,” she said.

Though ‘Vadh 2’ might be a spiritual sequel rather than a direct continuation, it seems to carry the emotional and thematic weight of the original.

Adding a spiritual touch to the film’s journey, the cast and crew had earlier sought blessings at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. They took a holy dip at the Sangam Ghat.