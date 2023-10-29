‘UT 69’: Raj Kundra shares pictures of letters, notes he received in jail

Raj Kundra, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘UT 69’, has shared pictures of various letters he received during his time inside jail, as well as his personal notes and a picture of his family.

Raj is the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, and was arrested on charges of creating pornographic content.

The pictures he shared on his Instagram Stories included two letters which were marked to the address UT 69, at Barracks 6/4, the exact location of the address where Kundra was kept in the Arthur Road Jail.

There was also a picture of his family celebrating what looks like Ganesh Chaturthi and a picture of what looked like a diary where he was writing his personal notes, narrating his life in the jail quarters.

The entrepreneur had earlier said that he wanted to narrate his own side of the story cinematically as he was not given the chance to fully tell his story. With this new thriller film, Raj Kundra has hoped to gain some closure and peace of mind.

The businessman had earlier shared his time from jail, saying that it was the most painful and humiliating experience he had to go through as he had elaborated on the police treatment and the condition of his prison cell.

Nearly suffering a mental breakdown, Kundra also said that ‘UT 69’ was a product for him to break out of his emotionally tumultuous condition, because for a long time he had remained disturbed, anxious, nervous, emotionally sealed, and wasn’t feeling good about anything.

Before hitting the big screen, the movie also underwent some test screenings.

Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, ‘UT 69’ draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of Raj Kundra during his time in Arthur Road Jail, and is dark humour-satirical-political-thriller-commentary. Raj Kundra himself will be in the lead role in this movie. Written by Vikram Bhatt, the flick will hit theaters on November 3, 2023.