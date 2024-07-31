Usher unveils concert film ‘Rendezvous in Paris’ and announces new tour

Usher is gearing up to dazzle fans with his latest project, a concert film titled “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris.” The film captures the essence of Usher’s eight performances in Paris during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale, blending his Vegas residency flair with a French twist, as reported by People.

In a statement, Usher expressed his excitement about the project. “Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” he said. “I hope those who couldn’t attend in person get to feel the magic of the show, and for those who did, I hope the film offers a new perspective on the experience.”

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the film features a mix of Usher’s iconic hits like ‘My Boo,’ ‘Yeah!,’ and ‘Love in This Club.’ Fans can expect to see exclusive costumes, cutting-edge lighting, and special effects that have never been shown before. The film also promises a peek behind the curtain, offering a glimpse into Usher’s life beyond the stage.

“Usher’s influence in music and live performances over the past three decades has been monumental,” said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres. “After his recent acclaimed performance at the Super Bowl Half Time Show, bringing his concert experience to the big screen feels like a perfect match for AMC Theatres Distribution.”

The film is set for a limited release, hitting around 2,000 theaters globally from September 12 to September 15. It’s being distributed by AMC Theatres Distribution and Trafalgar Releasing, in collaboration with Sony Music Vision.

Following this cinematic treat, Usher is preparing to hit the road with his upcoming tour, “Usher: Past Present Future.” This tour will feature fan favorites from his debut album “Usher,” released in 1994, alongside tracks from his ninth studio album, “Coming Home.” The tour is slated to kick off on August 20.

With his latest film and concert tour, Usher continues to blend nostalgia with innovation, promising a memorable experience for fans old and new.