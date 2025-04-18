Hai Junoon: Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez bring musical drama!

Lights, camera, ‘junoon’! Get ready to turn up the volume because Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez are diving headfirst into the world of passion, performance, and power struggles with their upcoming musical drama ‘Hai Junoon – Dream, Dare, Dominate’.

Premiering May 16, 2025 on JioHotstar, this high-octane series promises a heady mix of ambition, music, and youthful rebellion set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai’s iconic Andersons College.

Advertisement

At the core of ‘Hai Junoon’ is a pulse-pounding narrative that celebrates raw talent and relentless ambition. Think cutthroat competitions, soul-stirring melodies, intense dance-offs, and students chasing more than just grades — they’re chasing dreams.

Advertisement

The story revolves within the elite music club of Andersons, where students aren’t just learning scales and steps, but also the art of survival, the agony of failure, and the thrill of finding their own voices.

Jacqueline Fernandez plays Pearl — a powerhouse performer who’s got charm, fire, and a lot more than just talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

And then there’s Neil Nitin Mukesh, stepping into the shoes of Gagan Ahuja — a brooding musical genius and mentor to the college’s most promising act, the ‘SuperSonics’. Think of him as part rockstar, part guru, with a pinch of mystery and a dash of intensity.

“Gagan is not your usual mentor,” Neil said in a statement. “He’s tough, passionate, and haunted by his past. But deep down, he just wants to push his students to discover their truest selves. It’s a role that hit close to home for me, given my own musical background.”

The cast is full of fresh talent and familiar faces — Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Bhavin Bhanushali, Elisha Mayor, and many more.

Streaming starts May 16, 2025, only on JioHotstar.