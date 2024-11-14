Urmila Matondkar on children’s day: Every child in India owes Gulzar for ‘Lakdi ki Kathi’

On the occasion of Children’s Day this Thursday, actress and politician Urmila Matondkar shared a heartwarming tribute to her childhood with a series of nostalgic photos on Instagram.

The reel, which showcased several pictures from her younger days, also included glimpses of famous actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha, culminating with a grown-up Urmila posing alongside the legendary lyricist, Gulzar.

In her post, Urmila reflected on the importance of keeping the childlike spirit alive within oneself, even as we grow older. “Keep the child inside you alive, safe and blessed always!! Well, easier said than done na..” she wrote, followed by a list of tips to maintain that youthful energy.

“Be less judgmental, love without fear, embrace your own vulnerability, and above all, love and forgive yourself,” she added, wishing her followers a Happy Children’s Day.

Urmila also took a moment to express her gratitude to Gulzar, sharing a special note about his contribution to children’s music. “Don’t miss the last and most precious picture with the man to whom each child in India is indebted to for this timeless, almost ethereal song,” she wrote, referring to the iconic track “Lakdi Ki Kathi” from the 1983 film ‘Masoom’.

Sung by Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur, and Vanita Mishra, the song remains a beloved part of every childhood in India. The film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s novel ‘Man, Woman and Child’, and also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and a young Urmila Matondkar along with Jugal Hansraj.

Urmila made her debut in the industry as a child artist in 1977 with the film ‘Karm’, and went on to star in numerous iconic films including ‘Rangeela’, ‘Satya’, ‘Judaai’, and ‘Bhoot’. Her last appearance on screen was in the Marathi film ‘Ajoba’ (2014), where she played the role of Purva Rao. She also made a special appearance in the 2018 black comedy ‘Blackmail’.