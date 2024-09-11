‘Uprising’: Kang Dong Won and Park Jeong Min go from friends to foes

Netflix’s highly anticipated period film ‘Uprising’ has released its teaser, hinting at an epic showdown between friends turned foes. Starring Kang Dong Won and Park Jeong Min, the teaser explores the tumultuous times of the Japanese invasion of Korea. In the snippet, the duo, once inseparable friends, become arch-enemies as they battle destiny amidst an era of chaos.

On September 10, Netflix dropped the teaser for their upcoming historical film ‘Uprising’. Set in the Joseon era, it depicts how the Imjin War plunged Joseon into chaos. The trailer begins with Jong Ryeo (Park Jeong Min), the son of Joseon’s most powerful military family, and his servant Cheon Young (Kang Dong Won). They grow up together, nurturing a strong friendship. However, in the aftermath of the war, they face each other as enemies, wielding swords. Exuding fierceness, Jeong Min, dubbed the ‘Blue-Robed God’ in the film, declares, “A dog that bites his master must be put to death.”

During the Imjin War, Jeong Min becomes an officer in King Seon Jo’s military office, facing the wrath of Dong Won, who joins the Righteous Army—a group of commoners fighting the invaders. As Jeong Min stands against the Japanese invaders, instilling fear in their eyes, an enraged Dong Won charges against him due to a past filled with betrayal and lost friendship. Once friends, now foes amidst politics and war, they face an epic showdown.

‘Uprising’ will release on Netflix on October 11. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Kang Dong Won, Park Jeong Min, Kim Shin Rok, Jin Seon Kyu, Jung Sung Il, and Cha Seung Won. Kim Sang Man has directed the drama. Meanwhile, Park Chan Wook and Shin Chul have co-written the script. Park Chan Wook is renowned for penning blockbusters like ‘Old Boy’ and ‘The Handmaiden’. On the other hand, Shin Chul produced the popular romantic comedy ‘My Sassy Girl’.

Given the thrilling storyline, impressive cast, and talented team behind the scenes, fans have high expectations for ‘Uprising’.