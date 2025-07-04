Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther win ‘The Traitors’ season 1 in a stunning Finale

‘The Traitors’ Season 1 came to an end on Thursday night with an unexpected victory. Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed and poker player Nikita Luther emerged as the surprise winners of the high-stakes psychological game show, walking away with both the title and the prize money.

The season, packed with twists, betrayals, and intense mind games, began with 20 well-known faces from the world of film, television, and social media entering a grand palace to play the ultimate game of trust and deception.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the show’s format followed the global ‘Traitors’ franchise, where a few contestants are secretly chosen as “traitors,” while the rest, “the faithfuls”, must uncover them through missions and discussions.

Among the lineup were names like Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Karan Kundrra, Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Chhabra, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Nourozi, and several others. From the very beginning, alliances were there, suspicions brewed, and strategies were in motion.

Behind closed doors, Karan Johar secretly appointed three contestants as “traitors.” Their mission: stay hidden, gain trust, and eliminate others while protecting their identities.

Meanwhile, the rest tried to sniff them out through daily tasks and emotionally charged roundtables.

The finale episode took the drama to a new level. Despite being one of the more sincere and level-headed players, Purav Jha voted out just before the finish line. That left Harsh Gujral as the last remaining traitor, until Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther cracked the code and exposed him in a nail-biting final round.

What made the win especially satisfying for viewers was the arc both Uorfi and Nikita had through the season. Often underestimated, the duo stayed sharp, played the long game, and ultimately outwitted the more overt players.