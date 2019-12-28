TV actress Mona Singh married her boyfriend Shyam Gopalan on Friday.

Pictures of her wedding ceremony are going viral as fans are wishing the 38-year-old a very happy married life.

Shyam Gopalan is reported to be a South Indian investment banker and the close-knit wedding pictures suggest that the couple had a Punjabi ceremony.

The Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin star’s friends and fellow actors from the TV industry graced the occasion and shared some memorable moments from the day.

While most pictures are circulating online, here are some unseen videos and pictures from their wedding.

Mona Singh began her career with TV soap drama Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which aired from 2003-2006. It was also her breakthrough show folowing which she went on to feature in shows like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se among others.

Singh has also appeared in a couple of movies including 3 Idiots,Utt Pataang and Amavas.

She will also feature in Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.