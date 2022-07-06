From TV screens to Silver Screen: Throwback to B-Town celebs who started career with TV shows

No doubt every star works very hard to reach their dream stardom. Till now many B-town celebs started their career in Television shows. Be it popular shows or the ones that tanked, these B-town biggies cannot deny their connection with TV. Even superstar Shah Rukh Khan started out on the idiot box before reaching the Silver screen. Let’s take a look at which other celebs fall into their gang!

Celebs who worked on the TV screen before reaching the Silver screen:

1. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, the boss lady and an inspiration to all women of all age groups, started her career with the Indian Sitcom “Hum Paanch” in 1995. The actress played the role of Radhika Mathur in the show. Ahead of the show, she debuted in the film industry with Bengali film Bhalo Theko and in the Hindi film industry with Parineeta along with Saif Ali Khan. Post that there has been no looking back for the actress and is known for her strong portrayal of women in cinema!

2. Ayushmann Khurana

The heartthrob of the nation, Aayushmann Khurana was first an RJ and then participated in the reality tv show Roadies. The actor was also a part of shows like Kayamath and Ek Thi Rajkumari. Ayushmann had also hosted multiple shows on television and finally made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012.

3. Radhika Madan

The angrezi medium actress, Radhika Madan had a huge fan following and received a lot of love for her character in the show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The actress finally got her big Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. The actress’s bag of projects has been full since then. Radhika Madan has four upcoming films that she has finished shooting for and will soon wrap her fifth project alongside Akshay Kumar.

4. Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam who stands strong in the industry today with her powerful performances started her career with TV shows. She featured in Chaand Ke Paar Chalo, CID, and many more. The actress made her debut along with Ayushmann Khurana.

5. R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan who is a star in the south as well as the Hindi industry initially started his career in 1993 and appeared on shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai, and many more. The actor finally made his Bollywood debut with Shanti Shanti Shanti.

6. Shahrukh Khan

King Khan who owns everyone’s hearts started his career with the TV show Fauji back in 1989. The Badshah of Bollywood hasn’t stopped since then and has been paving his way to the top making him one of the most popular actors in the world!

7. Sushant Singh Rajput

Though not amongst us anymore, he still shines like a star in the industry with his remarkable references. The actor who stole everyone’s hearts with his outstanding performances in every role he played, started his career with the TV show Kis Desh Mai Hai Mera Dil.

8. Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, a star who left us too soon but still gave us an excellent experience in several films where he stole our heart with his refreshing performances. The actor began his career with Salaam Bombay in 1988 and has been a part of various historic shows like Mahabharata, Chanakya, etc.