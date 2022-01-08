Tv couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali divorced after 9 years of marriage

Popular television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have now got divorced after 9 years of marriage. The estranged partners, who had been having issues in their marriage, started living in separate homes a few years ago. However, neither Aamir nor Sanjeeda has never addressed their split in public. The couple is parents to baby girl Ayra Ali and according to reports, the custody of their daughter has been given to Sanjeeda.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh tied the knot in 2012, after years of courtship. They were one of the most sought-after telly couples.

It was in the year 2020 when reports of their split started doing rounds on the internet. However, around the same time, the two welcomed their daughter through surrogacy. They kept on sharing pictures and videos of the little one on social media and remained silent about their divorce leaving fans unversed about their separation.

Both Aamir and Sanjeeda often share adorable pics and videos with their lil ones on their respective social media handles.

The couple even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 and emerged as the winner.

The actress is currently living in her paternal house after the divorce. While Sanjeeda chose to not comment over the development, Aamir wished his ex-wife ‘all the happiness’.