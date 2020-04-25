The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has already started. During this time, Muslims around the world observe fasting from dawn to dusk. With the commencement of Ramadan 2020, Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim are all geared up to celebrate it with a lot of enthusiasm. Taking it to their official Instagram handle, the couple wished their fans on the occasion. Dipika shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen sitting to savour her first sehri before dawn on Saturday.

Sharing a happy family picture with her husband and mother-in-law on Instagram, Dipika wrote, “In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se…. Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai…[email protected]_ka_jahaan was clicking it so is not in it. this pic is incomplete without her #allhamdulillah #grateful #blessed #familyiseverything (sic).”

She also shared a selfie with her husband on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “First sehri Ramadan vibes.” She also shared a picture of the first moon sighting which marks the commencement of the month of Ramazan and wrote, “Chand mubarak.”

Adding to it, Shoaib also shared a video message for his fans and captioned it, “#ramadanmubarak A message to all my fellow muslims, for this auspicious Month of Ramadan.” He requested his fellow Muslims to pray at home amid lockdown and said it was a test of patience. His another post read, “Dua kiya karo aur dua ke saath Sabr bhi kiya karo, kyuki wo sab ki sunta hai, par kisi kisi ko Sabr ke liye bhi chunta hai. #jummahmubarak (sic).”

Dipika had shot to fame as the lead protagonist of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The actor, along with Shoaib, participated on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and she was also seen solo on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8. She eventually went on to win Bigg Boss season 12.

This year Ramadan begins from Thursday, April 23 and will conclude on Saturday, May 23, 2020.