Tusshar Kapoor, who has acted in and co-produced the upcoming horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, says that digital release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer will help garner greater reach for the film than a theatrical release, which makes the decision apt during the ongoing phase of pandemic. He, however, acknowledged that films are always made for theatres first.

“The movie was originally expected to release in cinemas in May. But we had a new set of circumstances, and took an informed and logical decision in the light of the events. As the makers, we wanted to show the film to a larger audience. This move felt right because more people will watch it online than in theatres at this point of time. We are taking the film beyond geographical restrictions,” declared Tusshar.

The film is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy, “Muni 2: Kanchana”, which Lawrence made in 2011.

Starring Akshay, “Laxmmi Bomb” also features Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Sharad Kelkar.

Once the trailer was out, several Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan and Taapsee Pannu said they would have loved to see the film on the big screen.

Earlier, when the makers announced the film’s digital release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, several distributors had expressed their displeasure. Asked if the move would create a rift in the film trade, Tusshar said: “There is no animosity. When things go back to normal, cinemas will always be the first preference. The circumstances compelled us to work our way around things. This was never intentional, movies are always made for theatres first.”

‘Laxmmi Bomb’ releases on November 9.