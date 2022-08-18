Tulsi kumar gives dynamic performance in her latest Dance Wave Mashup

A true representation of an all-around performer, Tulsi Kumar is out with a new Dance Wave Mashup that showcases her abilities both as a singer and a rockstar performer.

Guaranteed to get you on your feet, this mashup with vocals by Tulsi Kumar reiterates why she is amongst the most successful and popular music artists of her generation.

With a vibe ranging from disco, and modern-contemporary to full-out rockstar, Tulsi sports an array of different looks as she takes listeners through one up-tempo song after the next, showcasing her true versatility as an artist.

Musically produced by Lijo George the mashup is an upbeat amalgamation of some of the biggest hits songs including Lagdi Lahore Di, Akh Lad Jaave, Yaad Piya Ki and Love Mera Hit Hit Soniye composed by Guru Randhawa, Sachin-Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Lalit Sen and Pritam.

The video has a unique concept with an array of colors and choreography and is directed by the talented upcoming director Sumit Baruah .It showcases the dance skills of the singer

Talking about the mashup, Tulsi Kumar says, “I have been wanting to do something that involves singing and performing at the same time just like we do on stage and hence I conceptualised this along with my team .This Mashup really pushed me as an artist because there are so many tracks, each very distinct and popular.”

She further added, ” The challenge was to take these chartbusters and make them my own by delivering the correct vibe of vocals and also revive them in a fresh, contemporary manner. The tracks have seamlessly been produced in a way that they blend into each other very beautifully and I’m really excited with the way the mashup has turned out. I wanted a hook step for this mashup n I also polished my dance skills with my choreographer Nivedita sharma to make it look smooth n flawless .”

Get ready to groove with Tulsi Kumar.