Tributes to Manoj Kumar

Waheeda Rehman who did a string of superhits has huge compliments to pay Manoj Kumar. “I was unfortunately never directed by him. I think his achievements as a filmmaker far exceeded his career as an actor. Let me tell you, as an actor he was a superhit. My films with him were all successful: Neel Kamal, Patthar Ke Sanam…In Aadmi where I was the heroine, he got to share screen space with his idol Dilip Kumar.”

“There will never be another Manoj Kumar,” says Raakhee Gulzar who worked with the Legend in Beimaan and Santosh. “His dedication to making patriotic films was fierce. He was much better as a director than an actor. And in fact, he would ghost-direct many of his starrers. His Upkar and Shor are all-time classics.”

Shatrughan Sinha who worked with Manoj Kumar in the 1981 blockbuster Kranti calls him the master of nationalism. “Bharat, the hero Manoj Kumar played in his films, became a symbol of hope for every young Indian. In Roti Kapada Aur Makaan he addressed unemployment. In Purab Aur Paschim he spoke of the brain drain. The song Mehngai maar gayi in the former and Hai preet jahan ki reet sadaa in the latter encapsulate the Manoj Kumar brand of nationalism. Unlike today’s pseudo-patriots Manoj Kumar was a true patriot. I salute him as the symbol of nationalism in our divided film industry.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali designates himself as an ardent fan of Manoj Kumar’s cinema. “Manoj Saab was a textbook of filmmaking. The passion with which he shot his films is visible in every frame of his cinema. I learnt to give my 100 per cent to every shot from Manoj Kumar. His love for his country was genuine. Manoj Kumar was a trueblue patriot. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.”