Fans are loving the trailer of Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’

‘Phone Bhoot’ is a movie of Horror- Comedy genre. The film is directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. This is the first time Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khattar, Siddharth Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff are working together, and fans are loving the trailer.

SNS | New Delhi | October 11, 2022 2:35 pm

(Instagram/ @katrinakaif) A still from the trailer of 'Phone Bhoot'

The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Phone Bhoot’ when on the floors on Monday. The star cast of the movie includes Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff.

The trailer went out on Monday on the official Instagram handle and YouTube channel of Farhan Akhtar’s production house, Excel Movies.

 

The trailer was shared by the star cast of the movie as well.

This is the first time Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khattar, Siddharth Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff are working together, and fans are loving the trailer.

A day before the tailer release, a creative announcement was made by the production house.

 

