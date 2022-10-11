Fans are loving the trailer of Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’

The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Phone Bhoot’ when on the floors on Monday. The star cast of the movie includes Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff.

‘Phone Bhoot’ is a movie of Horror- Comedy genre. The film is directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The trailer went out on Monday on the official Instagram handle and YouTube channel of Farhan Akhtar’s production house, Excel Movies.

The trailer was shared by the star cast of the movie as well.

This is the first time Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khattar, Siddharth Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff are working together, and fans are loving the trailer.

#PhoneBhoot is among one of very few good slapstick comedy trailers released in a long time. Loved it! — Ved (@don__returns) October 11, 2022

#phonebhoot trailer looks funny but the content looks similar to the old movie. #katrinakaif doing comedy as a bhoot is good to watch and #IshaanKhatter #siddhant with #JackieShroff movie have a great cast. Experimental movie in the horror genre. Looking forward to it. — CA Sachin Mahanty (@sachinmahanty) October 10, 2022

A day before the tailer release, a creative announcement was made by the production house.