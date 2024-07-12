Tony Blair, former UK PM, in Mumbai for Ambani wedding

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has arrived in Mumbai to celebrate the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, an event that has captured international attention. Scheduled for Friday, July 12, the ceremony promises to be a dazzling affair, attracting an array of dignitaries and celebrities from across the globe.

Joining Tony Blair in Mumbai are several high-profile guests, including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and boxing icon Mike Tyson, both of whom were seen arriving at a private airport. Their presence underscores the wedding’s significance on the global stage.

The excitement reached new heights on Thursday night when reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian touched down in the city. As they exited Kalina Airport, Kim greeted the eager paparazzi with a cheerful wave. Kim looked chic in a nude dress and black sunglasses, while Khloe opted for a casual white T-shirt and jeans. Social media erupted with enthusiasm, with fans expressing their excitement about the sisters’ presence, making comments like, “Can’t keep calm as Kim is in India!” and “This is huge.”

Adding to the impressive guest list is Lee Jae-Yong, Chairman of Samsung Electronics, who also arrived in Mumbai for the festivities. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and South Indian superstar Ram Charan arrived, further highlighting the event’s star-studded nature.

Earlier on Thursday, global sensation Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas made their entrance, further amplifying the glamour surrounding the occasion. Last week, the couple’s Sangeet ceremony featured a performance by pop star Justin Bieber, setting the bar high for the wedding itself.

As the day progresses, anticipation builds around the Ambani celebration, with many eager to see which other celebrities will join the festivities. With its rich blend of culture, glamour, and an extraordinary lineup of guests, the Ambani wedding is going to be one of the most talked-about events of the year.