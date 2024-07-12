Lalu Prasad Yadav heads to Mumbai for Ambani wedding

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with his family, has departed from Patna to attend the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The celebrations will take place on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, and the guest list reads like a who’s who of high-profile personalities.

Alongside Lalu Prasad Yadav, notable attendees are former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, both spotted in the city ahead of the grand event. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also arrived at Mumbai airport, adding to the star-studded lineup. Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and South Indian film star Ram Charan have made their way to Mumbai for the festivities.

The excitement surrounding the wedding has reached new heights with the arrival of reality TV icons Kim and Khloe Kardashian. The sisters touched down in Mumbai on Thursday night, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. Kim was seen in a chic nude dress and dark sunglasses, while Khloe opted for a casual look with a white T-shirt and jeans, much to the delight of social media users who expressed their eagerness for the event.

Global celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have also arrived in Mumbai, gearing up to join the celebrations. The Ambani family has been busy with various rituals leading up to the wedding, including a special Shiv Shakti Puja held to bless the couple. Footage shared online shows family members, including Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Mukesh Ambani, participating in this sacred ceremony.

The wedding festivities officially began with a colorful ‘haldi’ ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia, attended by close relatives and prominent Bollywood figures. Prior to this, Anant and Radhika participated in a Grah Shanti Puja, with Radhika dazzling in a cream and golden saree and Anant donning a striking red kurta with a golden jacket.

Adding to the spirit of celebration, Mukesh and Nita Ambani organized a mass wedding for underprivileged individuals on July 2, demonstrating their commitment to social responsibility. The series of festivities continued with a traditional Mameru ceremony and a spectacular Sangeet event, which featured a live performance by pop star Justin Bieber, delighting hundreds of guests.