Tisca Chopra shares experience of playing Avni Raut in ‘Dahan’

Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya starring Tisca Chopra as an IAS officer, is a dark tale of myths and superstition. Directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair, the series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the ‘The Land of The Dead’.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, this nine-episode series releasing on 16th September will also feature actors like Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, Lehar Khan, amongst others. Tisca Chopra feels that her portrayal of Avni Raut is probably one of the most multifaceted roles ever.

Actor Tisca Chopra said, “Avni Raut is possibly one of the most complex characters I have played. She is an IAS officer who is stubborn, duty bound and a woman who believes in progress and science, till she is confronted by things that have no clear explanation!”

The show touches upon society, its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed.

But an IAS officer sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. Shot across Rajasthan’s uniquely rugged landscapes, the story spells catharsis with cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to join IAS officer Avani Raut as she sets out on a mission to uncover the truth of Shilaspura, streaming exclusively on the platform from September 16th.