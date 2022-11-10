Tina Datta flaunts her purple highlights in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss season 16’s one of the top contestants Tina Datta has been the talk of the town since she entered the show. Tina has been consistent with her style and fashion in BB 16.

The actress got a lot of attention for her hairdos from the audience; fans have even recreated her hairstyles. What we are stuck to is Tina’s purple highlights. The actress is gracefully flaunting those by creating a different feel on screen.

Going beyond the basic style statements, Tina has created a niche for herself! And what we love is this particular highlight suits the actress and compliments all her looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

The actress had once revealed in the house that, every few months her hair designer comes from Dubai to make her these beautiful looks. Before entering Bigg Boss, Tina got her new haircut with these beautiful highlights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

In the recent episodes, Tina had a verbal spat with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot where she was seen putting forth her points boldly and smartly. Fans have been calling her Beauty With Brains!!