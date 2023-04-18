Follow Us:
Tim Cook relishes vada pav with ‘Dhak Dhak’ sensation Madhuri

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first ‘vada pav’ here, with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene.

IANS | New Delhi | April 18, 2023 11:02 am

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Sharing a picture of him enjoying the local delicacy at a city restaurant, Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to Vada Pav.

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav – it was delicious!” Cook posted.

Dixit had earlier shared a picture with Cook with the caption: “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

Cook is in India to launch the company’s first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as Apple doubles down on its India plans.

