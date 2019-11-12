TikTok has been instrumental in digging out many lookalikes in the past. Tiktok, which is an app for sharing 15-60 second videos, has turned out to be one of the biggest places to showcase one’s talent, apart from the cringe-worthy videos.

While time and again, fans keep sharing pictures and videos of the actors, now they have spotted Tiger Shroff’s lookalike. Fans came across Tejas Saran’s TikTok videos. The similarities are quite striking. His official social media handle too is full of videos and photos, that come real close to Tiger, and one can’t help but notice how the features are after all pretty close.

Check out the pictures and videos:

View this post on Instagram Caption ????🤭 A post shared by tejas_saran (@tejas_saran) on May 24, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

Before Tejas also, many lookalikes of actors went viral including Katrina Kaif, Madhubala, Karishma Kapoor.

On the work front, Tiger is currently prepping up for the third instalment of Baaghi with Shraddha Kapoor.