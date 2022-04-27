Follow Us:
Tiger Shroff joins the clan of ‘KGF’, ‘RRR’ for advance openings

IANS | New Delhi | April 27, 2022 5:49 pm

(Photo: Instagram/@TigerShroff)

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti’ has sold over 1 lakh tickets in advance.

The film will open across the nation in 2,500 cinema halls plus overseas. With only a day more left for its release, ‘Heropanti 2’ is headed towards creating a record on opening day in advance.

The net total for the opening day advance booking as of now stands at an earth-shattering figure of Rs 3.75 crore to 4 crores and interestingly, the highest opening day ever recorded was also starring Tiger Shroff with Hrithik Roshan in ‘War’.

‘Heropanti 2’ is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Tiger has a shot at breaking his own previous record for highest day opening with ‘War’, the high-tech action drama with a dash of romance, ‘Heropanti 2’ has all the elements – hit music, talented cast, and amazing action.

The film also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Heropanti 2’ is written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman.

‘Heropanti 2’ will hit the theatres on April 29.

