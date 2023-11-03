Tiger 3 new teaser showing action avatar of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi

With the release of Tiger3 round the corner, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi’s film ‘Tiger 3’ new promo released today.

In the teaser Salman is seen threatened by Emraan Hashmi, who is the evil mastermind in the film and Salman Khan being super agent is all set to stop him. The main villain Emraan Hashmi declares that he will mercilessly hurt Indians.

The teaser is getting great response from the audience and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film

‘Tiger 3’ follows ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’ in the YRF Spy Universe. The film will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is produced by Aditya Chopra. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the Salman Khan starrer will release on November 12, 2023.