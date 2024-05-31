Third outing of ‘Kota Factoy’ to stream on Netflix on June 20

The 3rd season of Jitendra Kumar-starrer ‘Kota Factory’ will begin streaming online on Netflix on June 20.

Netflix made this announcement while releasing the latest poster of the web series on its social media platforms.

“Aaj se taiyyari shuru Kota Factory: Season 3 comes to Netflix on 20 June,” wrote the OTT platform.

Jitendra Kumar plays Jeetu Bhaiya in the web series, showcasing the struggle of teenage students to perform well in competitive exams. Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, Mayur More and Ranjan Raj also play significant roles in the series.

On Thursday, Jeetu Bhaiya shared a video asking viewers to solve a riddle, prior to the announcement of release date.

The popular web series is produced by TVF. It presents the true face of Kota’s growing coaching industry and the significant pressure upon the students who go there to prepare IIT-JEE and NEET.

The new season will showcase students entering adulthood, while dealing with their fears and aspirations ahead of the final examination.

Meanwhile, the fan-favourite Jeetu Bhaiya will be seen navigating through the challenges following the tragic cliffhanger from Season 2.

On the work front, Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Panchayat 3’ is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video.